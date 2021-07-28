Southwest Ohio airports awarded more than $8M in grants

The majority of more than $8 million in grants awarded to Southwest Ohio airports will go to the Dayton International Airport.
U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, announced on Wednesday that the Federal Aviation Administration awarded two grants to city and county governments totaling $8,094,056 that will go towards operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services, debt service payments, and combating the spread of pathogens at the airports.
“Ohio airports are vital to supporting travel and commerce in the state,” Brown stated in a release. “These investments will help to ensure the safety of Southwest Ohio airports for passengers for years to come.”
Funds include:
- $7,988,056 to the city of Dayton for the James M. Cox Dayton International Airport
- $32,000 to the Warren County Airport Authority and Board of Commissioners for Warren County/John Lane Field Airport
- $32,000 to the Darke County Board of Commissioners for the Darke County Airport
- $32,000 to the Clinton County Board of Commissioners for the Clinton Field Airport.