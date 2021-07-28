Southwest Ohio airports awarded more than $8M in grants

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, announced on Wednesday that the Federal Aviation Administration awarded two grants to city and county governments totaling $8,094,056 that will go towards operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services, debt service payments, and combating the spread of pathogens at the airports.

“Ohio airports are vital to supporting travel and commerce in the state,” Brown stated in a release. “These investments will help to ensure the safety of Southwest Ohio airports for passengers for years to come.”