Snow in the spring: How common is it?

Snow covers spring flowers on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF
Snow covers spring flowers on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Kristen Spicker

Miami Valley residents waking up Wednesday had to check their calendars after an overnight snowfall made the view outside look more like a February morning than late April.

The weather broke snowfall records in Dayton and Cincinnati for April 20 and a 120-year-old record for April 21 in Cincinnati, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

While snow at the end of April is uncommon, it’s not the latest people in the Dayton region have found flurries outside. Dayton’s record for late measurable snow was set on May 9, 1923 with half an inch, according to NWS. The same date is also the record for Columbus, with Cincinnati’s late snow touching down on May 6, 1989.

Here’s the 10 latest measurable snowfall dates in Dayton, according to NWS:

  • May 9, 1923: 0.5 inches
  • May 2, 1897: 0.5 inches
  • April 24, 1995: 0.2 inches
  • April 24, 2005: 0.1 inches
  • April 21, 1901: 3.5 inches
  • April 21, 2021: 1.6 inches
  • April 21, 1936: 0.3 inches
  • April 20, 2021: 0.8 inches
  • April, 20, 2013: 0.4 inches
  • April 20, 1953: 0.1 inches
  • April 19, 1907, 1969: 0.3 inches
  • April 17, 1961: 1.4 inches
