2 alligators spotted in St. Marys River in Auglaize County; one still missing

A small alligator is missing and another has been killed after the pair were reported in Auglaize County to the Ohio Department of Agriculture.
The alligators were reported May 7 in the St. Marys River, said ODA Chief of Communications Meghan Harshbarger.
The department has tried to capture the alligators several times without success.
However, one was killed by local law enforcement, Harshbarger said.
The second one, which is about two feet long, dove underwater during attempts to capture it and swam away.
“They can remain under water and swim away; thus we are relying on local enforcement to report sightings,” she said.
The ODA hasn’t received any further reports of the second alligator, she said.
We have reached out to the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources for more information.
