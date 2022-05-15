Skittles, Starbursts and Life Savers candies recalled

Mars Wrigley Confectionery US, LLC announced a recall of several varieties of Skittles, Starbursts and Life Savers because a thin metal strand may potentially be found in the candies or bags.
The company announced the recall on Friday according to a statement posted on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website.
“We received reports from consumers alerting us to this matter and are not aware of any illnesses to date,” the statement said.
They “will work with retailers to remove recalled products from store shelves,” the statement from Mars Wrigley Confectionery said on the FDA website. “If consumers believe they have purchased a recalled item, they should dispose of the product and not consume it.”
A 10-digit manufacturing code can be found on the back of the recalled products where the first three digit numbers will alert consumers of the affected product.
A few examples of the recalled products include:
- Starburst Gummies Original Share Size 3.5 ounces
- Starburst Gummies Original Peg Pack 5.8 ounces
- Life Savers Gummies Five Flavor Peg Pack 7.0 ounces, 3.22 ounces
- Life Savers Wild Berries Gummies Peg Pack 7.0 ounces
- Skittles Gummies Original Stand Up Pouch 12 ounces
- Skittles Sour Gummies Peg Pack 5.8 ounces
The rest of the varieties as well as the codes for the recalled products can found on the FDA website.
Customers with inquiries can contact the company by calling 1-800-651-2564 or visit the company’s website at www.mars.com.
