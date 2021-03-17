X

Skeletal remains found at John Bryan State Park ID’d

ajc.com

Local News | 2 hours ago
By Jen Balduf

The skeletal remains found Saturday at John Bryan State Park were identified.

The remains are those of Mark Burky, 39, of Dayton by Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

Burky was a reported missing adult with a poster on the Ohio Attorney General’s Office website that indicated he had been missing since Sept. 4, 2020.

ExploreAuthorities investigating remains at John Bryan State Park

Burkey’s remains were found just after noon north of the Orton parking lot of the state park in Greene County. His cause of death has not yet been determined, and the investigation into his death is ongoing, the ODNR stated in a release.

