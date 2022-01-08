Simultaneous flu, COVID cases — ‘flurona’ — reported amid omicron surge

Dual illnesses have happened before in the U.S., first recorded as early as 2020, according to reports.

However, health experts are concerned about the possibility of a “twindemic,” when COVID-19 cases spike during an aggressive flu season and overwhelm the country’s already strained health care system.

The omicron variant has fueled a surge in COVID cases and hospitalizations and accounts for the majority of infections.

The CDC so far has reported an increase in common flu cases compared to last season; however, the last flu season lacked vigor and was the least harmful in a decade.

One way to prevent infection is vaccination, experts say.

COVID-19 vaccinations are available for anyone 5 and older, and the CDC says seasonal flu shots can be given to those 6 months and older.

For more information about vaccination, visit gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or your local health care provider.