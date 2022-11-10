springfield-news-sun logo
X

SICSA to operate free pet clinic for veterans on Veterans Day

Local News
By
1 hour ago

For Veterans Day, the SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center will operate a free veterinary clinic specifically for veterans at the YMCA at 336 Progress Drive in Xenia from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The clinic is by appointment only on a first-come, first-served basis, SICSA said, and veterans can schedule online at the SICSA website by 5 p.m. Nov. 10. Veterans attending should be ready to provide their DD214 at the appointment.

ExploreCenterville aims to create outdoor drinking area

SICSA President and CEO Nora Vondrell said that they know the positive effects animals have on their owners, adding that studies show pets increase socialization and physical activity and decrease depression and anxiety.

“For a veteran who has served,” she said, “their pets can take on even larger emotional and physical role.  A veteran’s socioeconomic status should not be a barrier to basic wellness care for their beloved pet.”

Vondrell said that this is SICSA’s seventh clinic in 2022 and 11th since the start of the Community Veterinary Care Clinics program.

“The response from the community has been tremendous,” she said. “Many of the clients we are serving struggle to provide for the most basic of needs for their families. If we can help the furriest family members, their pets, that is one less challenge they have to manage.”

In Other News
1
1 dead, 2 injured after multiple crashes shut down I-70 E in Clark...
2
The voters have spoken; What’s next for DeWine, Whaley
3
Democrat to represent Warren County in Congress; GOP incumbents win...
4
WATCH NOW: In Your Prime event focuses on your health and aging in...
5
State Issues 1 and 2 pass by very big margins

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top