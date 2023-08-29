Sheetz celebrates grand opening in Huber Heights

At least a hundred people lined up at Sheetz Tuesday morning as the gas station and convenience store opened its first location in the Dayton area.

The Huber Heights location is at 7550 Old Troy Pike. To celebrate its grand opening, Sheetz had a prize wheel, discounts and a raffle with multiple $250 gift cards and a grand prize $2,500 gift card.

Steve Johnson, district manager of Sheetz Incorporated, also said the company is giving customers 25 cents off a gallon of gas if they come in and sign up for the app.

“What Sheetz is about is you can get what you want, when you want it, how you want it 24/7 365 (days a week),” he said. “You want a breakfast sandwich at 3 p.m. made the way you want it? You can get it. You want pizza at 5 a.m.? You can get it. If you want a burger at 9 a.m. you can get it and made the way you like it.”

Credit: Marshall Gorby Credit: Marshall Gorby

Tyler Ray said he arrived at Sheetz around 8 a.m. and was the first person in line.

“I was just trying to see what was going on here and get the first dibs on everything,” he said.

Ray added he’s going to use Sheetz, but noted other gas stations and convenience stores are coming to the region.

Buc-ee’s, Wawa and GetGo have all announced plans to expand or come to the Dayton area. Last year Sheetz announced plans to open approximately 20 locations in the region over five years.

Johnson praised the Huber Heights community and said the Old Troy Pike location is a great spot for the store.

“The folks in the community are fantastic, but it is a really good spot with lots of other businesses around here,” he said. “We like to be in good communities and Huber Heights is a great community.”