BreakingNews
Texas governor: 15 killed in school shooting; gunman dead
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Dump truck overturns; I-75 N exit to Edwin C. Moses Blvd. closed

ajc.com

Local News
By
1 hour ago

A large dump truck overturned, which has caused the Interstate 75 North exit to temporarily close at Nicholas Road/Edwin C. Moses Boulevard in Dayton.

The crash happened on the ramp. Debris from the dump truck covered the interstate and ramp.

We will update this report as we learn new information.

In Other News
1
Cincinnati Zoo welcomes cheetah cub as future cat ambassador
2
Turner, McCarthy: NASIC, Wright-Patterson ‘critical to our security’
3
New bill would let departing service members take clearances with them
4
Second Wright-Patt child care center proposed as a new Air Force...
5
Memorial Day weekend travel expected to surge in region and beyond

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top