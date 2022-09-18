springfield-news-sun logo
Searchable database: What is the vaccination rate at your kid’s elementary school?

Brooklyn Brundidge, 12, a seventh-grader at Garfield Middle School in Hamilton, receives a vaccine shot on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, from Public Health Nurse Betsy Waldeck at the Butler County General Health District clinic in downtown Hamilton. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF

Brooklyn Brundidge, 12, a seventh-grader at Garfield Middle School in Hamilton, receives a vaccine shot on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, from Public Health Nurse Betsy Waldeck at the Butler County General Health District clinic in downtown Hamilton. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF

The Dayton Daily News obtained and analyzed data from the Ohio Department of Health to identify what percentage of kindergarten students at schools across Ohio obtained required vaccinations during the COVID-19 pandemic. Our investigation found that vaccination rates dropped across the state — considerably at some schools — in the 2020-2021 school year, the most recent year for which dats is available.

» Childhood vaccines for diseases like measles, polio dropped at area schools amid pandemic

Search the data below to see vaccination rates at all schools in Ohio dating back to the 2017-2018 school year.

About the Author

Josh Sweigart is an investigative reporter at the Dayton Daily News. His stories have focused on government waste, fraud, abuse and accountability in southwest Ohio, as well as the statehouse and U.S. Capitol.

