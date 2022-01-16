Scholarship created in memory of UD student killed at Astroworld

The goal of the fundraiser is to raise $20,000 for a current-use scholarship. Students who are selected may have strong leadership skills and service characteristics, according to the memorial page. Multi-Ethnic students majoring in engineering and who are a member of UD’s Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers (SHPE) or Alpha Nu Chapter of Alpha Psi Lambda National Inc will be given first priority.

“This memorial scholarship will not only honor Franco’s efforts, but also continue his legacy by positively impacting students who embody leadership and service,” his family and friends said on the memorial page.

If the fundraiser exceeds $20,000 and hits $50,000 by June 30, then the total amount of funds will become part of an endowed scholarship. If the total is less than $20,000, the donations will go to the Multi-Ethnic Education and Engagement Center.

“Franco was an incredible human being who had great ambitions and an incredibly bright future ahead of him,” Vivian Mota, a friend said in a press release. “Although he is missed every day by countless friends and family, this scholarship we are creating at the University of Dayton will keep his memory alive and lend something positive to this sad and horrific tragedy that occurred.”