Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to speak today in West Chester

Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is expected to give a speech today in West Chester Twp.

Kennedy, a longtime environmental attorney, anti-vaccine activist and author had been running for president in in the Democratic primary but earlier this month announced he was dropping his primary bid and instead running as an independent in the 2024 election.

His noon appearance at the Marriott Cincinnati North, 6189 Muhlhauser Road, West Chester Twp., is billed by the campaign as a speech and launch event.

Kennedy is the son of the late U.S. Senator Robert F. Kennedy, who was assassinated in 1968 while running for president. He is the nephew of the late President John F. Kennedy, who was assassinated in 1963.

The younger Kennedy first gained prominence for his environmental work advocating for the Hudson River and Long Island Sound in New York.

In the last two decades Kennedy became controversial as he promoted disproven claims about a link between vaccines and autism and was accused of spreading misinformation about COVID-19 and the vaccines for it. In 2021 the Center for Countering Digital Hate’s Disinformation Dozen report accused Kennedy and his anti-vaccine group, Children’s Health Defense, of spreading false and misleading information about vaccines on social media.

In 2022 Facebook and Instagram suspended the Children’s Health Defense accounts for violating rules prohibiting misinformation about COVID-19, a decision Kennedy denounced as censorship, the Associated Press reported.

The current frontrunners for president are President Joe Biden, a Democrat, and former President Donald Trump, a Republican. Political pundits are speculating on what impact independent and third party candidates will have on the race as polls show Biden and Trump in a virtual dead heat.

