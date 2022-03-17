Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Republican gubernatorial debate canceled; Other debates to go on as planned

FILE (Doral Chenoweth/The Columbus Dispatch via AP, File)

Credit: Doral Chenoweth

caption arrowCaption
FILE (Doral Chenoweth/The Columbus Dispatch via AP, File)

Credit: Doral Chenoweth

Credit: Doral Chenoweth

Local News
By Daniel Susco
32 minutes ago

The Ohio Debate Commission has announced that it has canceled its Republican gubernatorial debate but has confirmed candidates to take part in the Democratic gubernatorial debated as well as the U.S. Senate Republican and Democratic debates.

ExploreOhio Supreme Court rejects third set of Ohio House, Senate maps

The commission confirmed seven primary candidates for the Republican Senate debate, three candidates for the Democratic Senate debate and two candidates for the Democratic gubernatorial debate.

The Republican debate for Ohio governor candidates was canceled after Gov. Mike DeWine announced he would not participate, prompting others to pull out.

ODC Board President Dan Moulthrop called what happened with the Republican debate “disappointing,” but added, “when the incumbent chooses not to debate, it’s not surprising that others in the race have less incentive to do so as well.”

The ODC said it has collected questions from voters for the governor candidates and is discussing how to create a platform for them to provide answers.

ExploreDeWine declines to participate in gubernatorial debate

The other three debates will take place March 28 and 29 at Central State University in Wilberforce, starting with the U.S. Senate Democratic candidates from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on March 28, followed by the Republican U.S. Senate candidate debate from 7 to 8:30 p.m. that night. The Ohio Democratic governor candidate debate will take place from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on March 29.

U.S. Senate Democratic candidates include:

  • Morgan Harper
  • Traci “TJ” Johnson
  • Congressman Tim Ryan

U.S. Senate Republican candidates include:

  • State Senator Matt Dolan
  • Mike Gibbons
  • Josh Mandel
  • Neil Patel
  • Mark Pukita
  • Jane Timken
  • J.D. Vance

Democratic candidates for Ohio governor include:

  • John Cranley
  • Nan Whaley

In Other News
1
Air Force Museum to celebrate 75th anniversary of U.S. Air Force with...
2
Intel investing $50M in Ohio higher education to build tech workforce...
3
Could expanded access to chiropractor services curb opioid...
4
Ohio moves to weekly COVID updates; nearly 400 deaths reported in 7...
5
Delta Air Lines to launch new daily nonstop service from Dayton

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top