Troy High School dismisses after false active shooter report

Troy High School has dismissed students for the day after a false active shooter report Friday morning, according to Troy City Schools.

The district posted on Facebook around 9:30 a.m. that all students had been dismissed. Earlier the district said students who were upset and needed to leave school would have their absence excused.

Around 7:31 a.m. a school staff member inadvertently set off an automated, electronic active shooter alarm, Troy police Chief Shawn McKinney said. The system alerts police and school officials of the room where the alarm was activated.

“A school resource officer in the high school building responded to the alarm immediately, verifying that there is no threat of any kind at Troy High School,” read a statement from the city.

The district sent a message to parents saying the report was a false alarm and there is no threat of any kind at the high school.

