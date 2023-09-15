BreakingNews
New details on Springfield murder suspect arrested in Columbus

Troy High School dismisses after false active shooter report

Local News
By and
Updated 1 minute ago
X

Troy High School has dismissed students for the day after a false active shooter report Friday morning, according to Troy City Schools.

The district posted on Facebook around 9:30 a.m. that all students had been dismissed. Earlier the district said students who were upset and needed to leave school would have their absence excused.

Around 7:31 a.m. a school staff member inadvertently set off an automated, electronic active shooter alarm, Troy police Chief Shawn McKinney said. The system alerts police and school officials of the room where the alarm was activated.

“A school resource officer in the high school building responded to the alarm immediately, verifying that there is no threat of any kind at Troy High School,” read a statement from the city.

The district sent a message to parents saying the report was a false alarm and there is no threat of any kind at the high school.

We’re working to learn more information and will update this story as more is confirmed.

In Other News
1
Ohio redistricting delayed further as GOP leaders fail to agree on...
2
Pot citations way down after Dayton policy change, but city stresses...
3
Ohio Supreme Court chief justice, Butler County native discusses how...
4
Applications for EdChoice coming in faster than state can handle after...
5
Here’s what to know about 2023 Air Force Marathon at Wright-Patterson

About the Authors

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top