Report: Dayton Flyers star DaRon Holmes suffers major injury in NBA summer debut

Multiple media outlets reported early Saturday morning that former Dayton Flyers star DaRon Holmes II suffered a torn right Achilles tendon during his very first NBA Summer League game for the Denver Nuggets.

Shams Charania, NBA writer for The Athletic, cited sources saying the injury was to Holmes’ right leg, and that he’s expected to miss the entire 2024-25 season. “Devastating blow for one of the Nuggets’ promising young pieces,” Charania posted.

Holmes leaped to defend a pass with just over 4 minutes left in the game, landed awkwardly and fell. He stayed down for several seconds while play continued, then got to his feet limping badly and left the game on a dead ball a few seconds later. ESPN reported that Holmes left the arena in Las Vegas on crutches.

Harrison Wind, who reports on the Nuggets for theDNVR.com, called the injury “heartbreaking,” pointing out that the Nuggets traded up to take Holmes with the 22nd pick in the NBA Draft, saying Holmes “had a chance to play real minutes this season. Just terrible.”

Holmes is from Goodyear, Ariz., and played at Millennium High School. The official Millennium basketball account on X (Twitter) reacted to his injury early Saturday morning.

“I don’t even know what to say,” Millennium wrote. “My heart aches for you and your family! You are the hardest working player we have ever had. You will come back bigger, faster and stronger!!! I have no doubt! You have the love and support of the whole community in Arizona, Denver and Dayton and the rest of the world! We feel this with you and are hurting with you. We are here for you and anything you need! Love you man!”

Damon Durbin, who runs the Pro Lowd account on X, wrote that he was “absolutely heartbroken” for Holmes.

“He is already under contract,” Durbin wrote, “so will still get paid this season and be able to rehab under the team’s supervision, but this just sucks. Luckily he has a great support system and the right mindset to overcome this, but let’s make sure we show love.”

The Nuggets’ first Summer League game tipped off around 10:30 p.m. Friday, and Holmes played 25 minutes in an 88-78 loss to the Clippers, contributing 11 points and seven rebounds.

Holmes made all three of his 3-point shots, defended Clippers post players and forced a turnover on a Clippers guard that he turned into a fast-break dunk.

Earlier in the week, Holmes signed his rookie contract with the Nuggets. According to Spotrac.com, it’s worth $15,203,658 with $6,284,400 guaranteed.

Holmes was a second-team All-American for UD last season, averaging 20 points and 8 rebounds as he led the Flyers back to the NCAA Tournament and a first-round victory. He did not miss a game in his college career, starting all 102 games over the past three seasons.

