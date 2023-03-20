Reminder: One-day public Air Force job fair is Wednesday

The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) is having a hiring event for both AFLCMC and 88th Air Base Wing job openings Wednesday, its first public jobs fair since 2019.
Here’s what you need to know to participate.
This is a public event and will take place at the Holiday Inn at 2800 Presidential Drive, Fairborn. No military job experience is required.
AFLCMC says there are open positions in engineering, financial management, childcare development, program management, IT and many other areas. Jobs are located at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and other AFLCMC locations.
If you’re interested, you can visit https://afciviliancareers.com/wrightpatjobs/ to fill out an early application to expedite the interview and hiring process. Registration is not required.
Resume tips and other information is also on that web site.
Starting salaries for entry-level positions are $50,000 to $90,000 a year, AFLCMC says. Mid-level positions can bring $90,000 to $135,000 a year. Senior-level employees and technical specialists can earn up to $185,000.
Air Force Materiel Command (AFMC) — of which AFLCMC is a part — manages more than a third of the Air Force budget, managing and dispersing funds across multiple installations, supporting research and development and other tasks. The command includes more than 87,000 uniformed and civilian Airmen at bases around the world.
AFLCMC is a national organization with nine major locations across the U.S. Wright-Patterson is the largest of those locations.
In total, across the nation, AFLCMC looks to hire some 2,300 people this fiscal year.
Like AFMC, AFLCMC is based at Wright-Patterson, home to some 35,000 military and civilian employees.
