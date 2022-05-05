Redistricting commission resubmits rejected maps for state House, Senate seats

As of deadline Thursday, the commission members had recessed and it was unclear if they planned any further action or discussion before Friday morning.

Plaintiffs opposing the Republican-drawn maps have asked the state court to renew a contempt hearing for commission members, based on failure to pass constitutionally compliant maps. Whether resubmitting previously rejected maps will trigger a response from state supreme court justices remains to be seen.

The five Republican commissioners argued THursday that no maps they approve now could be in place in sufficient time for use in an Aug. 2 special primary for Ohio General Assembly seats.

In their repeated rejections of state legislative maps, state Supreme Court justices have ordered a de facto reduction in Republican districts by insisting on a proportion of seats that met Ohio voters’ actual preferences in the last few elections. That breakdown is 54% Republican and 46% Democratic. Under the maps in place since 2012, Republicans hold a supermajority in both houses.

The rejected third set of maps reapproved on Thursday would ostensibly create 54 Republican and 45 Democratic House seats, with 18 Republican and 15 Democratic Senate seats. But of those, 19 House and seven Senate seats would lean Democratic by less than 4%, while no Republican districts would be that close.