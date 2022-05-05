Redistricting commission resubmits rejected maps for state House, Senate seats

Hours before a deadline set by the Ohio Supreme Court, the Ohio Redistricting Commission voted down maps for new state House and Senate districts drawn by outside consultants — then, minutes later, voted to reapprove maps it previously had passed but which the court has already found unconstitutional.
All five Republican commission members voted against the consultants’ maps — drawing cries of “Shame!” from the crowd, which consisted largely of progressive and voting-rights group members.
Commission member state Sen. Rob McColley, R-Napoleon, moved to approve the already overturned maps “only for use in the 2022 election.”
Those maps — the third set the commission passed in the eight-month fight over new legislative districts — are likely to be imposed by a panel of federal judges for use in an Aug. 2 partisan primary for the state seats. Two members of the three-judge federal panel have said they will order use of those maps if the issue wasn’t settled by state officials by May 28.
The Ohio Supreme Court, in tossing out the commission’s maps on April 14 for the fourth time, ordered commissioners to pass and submit a fifth set by 9 a.m. May 6.
As of deadline Thursday, the commission members had recessed and it was unclear if they planned any further action or discussion before Friday morning.
Plaintiffs opposing the Republican-drawn maps have asked the state court to renew a contempt hearing for commission members, based on failure to pass constitutionally compliant maps. Whether resubmitting previously rejected maps will trigger a response from state supreme court justices remains to be seen.
The five Republican commissioners argued THursday that no maps they approve now could be in place in sufficient time for use in an Aug. 2 special primary for Ohio General Assembly seats.
In their repeated rejections of state legislative maps, state Supreme Court justices have ordered a de facto reduction in Republican districts by insisting on a proportion of seats that met Ohio voters’ actual preferences in the last few elections. That breakdown is 54% Republican and 46% Democratic. Under the maps in place since 2012, Republicans hold a supermajority in both houses.
The rejected third set of maps reapproved on Thursday would ostensibly create 54 Republican and 45 Democratic House seats, with 18 Republican and 15 Democratic Senate seats. But of those, 19 House and seven Senate seats would lean Democratic by less than 4%, while no Republican districts would be that close.
About the Author