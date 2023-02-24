Recalls: Bed rails that killed one, Air fryers that could catch fire

The rails are made of white metal tubing with a gray or black foam robber grip handle, with the name Platinum Health printed on a label on the leg or grip handle.

They were sold from July 2015 through December 2022 on Platinum Health’s website, as well as on major online retailers like Amazon, Walmart.com, eBay and Overstock, as well as through online medical supply stores like RehabMart and Fabrication Enterprises.

Consumers are asked to immediately stop using the recalled bed rails and contact Platinum Health for a free repair kit, or a redesigned model to replace consumers with DoubleSafe Bed Assist Rails.

Kits and replacements are expected to be available starting in late March, according to the recall.

Consumers can contact Platinum Health by calling 833-408-0509 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, by emailing bedrails@realtimeresults.net, by visiting https://www.recallrtr.com/bedrails or by clicking on “Recalls” on the company’s website.

COSORI air fryers

Atekcity has recalled more than 2 million COSORI Air Fryers due to a wire connection that could overheat, possibly causing fires or burns.

The recall includes black, gray, white, blue and red 3.7- and 5.8-quart models, with model numbers:

CP158-AF

CP158-AF-R19

CP158-AF-RXW

CP158-AF-RXR

CAF-P581-BUSR

CAF-P581-AUSR

CAF-P581-RUSR

CP137-AF

CP137-AF-RXB

CP137-AF-RXR

CP137-AF-RXW

CS158-AF

CS158-AF-RXB

CS158-AF-R19

CAF-P581S-BUSR

CAF-P581S-RUSR

CAF-P581S-AUSR

CO137-AF

CO158-AF

CO158-AF-RXB

CP258-AF

Model numbers are printed on the bottom label of each unit and the user manual, the recall said.

The air fryers were sold from June 2018 through December 2022 in person at Best Buy, Home Depot and Target stores, as well as online at major retailers like Amazon, Bed Bath and Beyond, eBay, Kohls, Lowes, Macys, Walmart, Staples and Wayfair.

Atekcity said that it has received 205 reports of the affected air fryers catching on fire, melting, overheating and smoking, causing 10 reported minor burns and 23 reports of minor property damage.

Consumers are asked to stop using the recalled air fryers and contact Cosori for a free replacement air fryer or another Cosori product by registering at recall.cosori.com. Consumers will need to provide contact information and submit photos of the recalled fryer with the cord cut off, according to the recall.

Anyone with questions can also call Cosori at 888-216-5974 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday, or email cosorirecall@sedgwick.com.