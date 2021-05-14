Recall: Wild Republic slap watches for kids pose safety issue

A safety recall was issued for nearly 500,000 children’s Wild Republic Slap Watches.
“The coin cell battery inside the slap watches can fall out, posing battery ingesting and choking hazards to young children,” the US. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Wednesday.
The watches, intended for children 3 and older, come in 42 different models in various colors. The watch face features historical figures or animals, such as a wolf, spider, elephant, dolphin, frog, panda, mermaid, or King Tut.
“Consumers should immediately take the slap watches away from children, stop using them and contact Wild Republic for a full refund,” according to the recall notice.
People who bought the watches can contact Wild Republic at 800-800-9678 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, email quality@wildrepublic.com or go to www.wildrepublic.com and click on “safety recall” for more information and to complete the online registration form.
No incidents or injuries have been reported.
About 463,000 slap watches were sold in the U.S. and another 75,000 in Canada. They were imported from China by Wild Republic, based in Twinsburg, Ohio.