RECALL: Wall bed can detach and fall; 1 death reported

Tens of thousands of wall beds, also known as a Murphy bed or pull-down bed, are under recall because they can detach from the wall and fall, posing serious impact and crush hazards.
So far one death and dozens of injuries have been linked to Bestar Wall Beds, which the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission added Thursday to its recall list. There were 129,000 sold in the U.S. and 53,000 in Canada.
A 78-year-old woman died in July 2018 after a Bestar wall bed fell on her, injuring her spine. Bestar also received reports of 60 additional incidents that led to bruising and other injuries from the wall beds detaching and hitting consumers.
The recall involves the Nebula, PUR, Versatile, Edge, Cielo, Audrea, Lumina, Orion and Novello full and queen wall beds. They were sold online from June 2014 through March for between $1,650 and $2,200 at Wayfair.com, Costco.com, Cymax.com and Amazon.com.
The firm is contacting all known purchasers directly. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled wall beds and consult the communication they received from Bestar about reinstallation.
Consumers who are uncertain whether their wall bed needs to be reinstalled are entitled to a free inspection. If the bed requires reinstallation, consumers are advised to use a professional installer. Bestar will reimburse consumers for reinstallation costs, which is expected to range from $170 to $207 for above top shelf wall beds or $338 to $414 for below top shelf wall beds.
Consumers unable to find a quote within that range should contact Bestar for assistance finding an installer 888-912-8458 or email Bestar8577@stericycle.com or visit www.bestar.com and click “Wallbed Safety Recall” for more information.
About the Author