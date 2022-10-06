Recall: Tea kettle from Target poses burn risk, fire hazard

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia tea kettles sold at Target are under recall, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday.
The paint can chip on the bottom of the recalled kettles, posing a fire hazard, according to the recall notice.
Also, the handle can break or the spout can leak, which poses a risk of burn injuries.
The 1.75 quart (7 cup capacity) stainless steel tea kettles were sold for about $35 between July and October 2021 at Target stores nationwide and www.target.com. They are white and have a copper-colored stainless steel handle with a wooden grip and a white lid with a wooden knob. The inside of the kettles are brushed stainless steel. Item Number 324-03-7894 is printed on the kettle’s hang tag.
Target has received 27 reports of incidents with the tea kettles, including the kettles leaking, wobbling on the stovetop while in use, the handle grip breaking off and the paint chipping or melting on the bottom of the kettle. One consumer reported a fire caused by paint chipping off, according to the recall.
No injuries have been reported.
Consumers should immediately top using the recalled tea kettles and return them to any Target store for a full refund.
For more information, go to https://help.target.com or call Target at 800-440-0680.
