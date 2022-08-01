Recall: P.F. Chang frozen entrée in wrong package

A P.F. Chang frozen entrée labeled beef and broccoli is under recall because the packages actually contain orange chicken, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.
The product subject to recall was produced May 26 and May 27:
- 22-ounce plastic bag packages containing “P.F. CHANG’S HOME MENU BEEF & BROCCOLI” with lot code “5006 2146 2012″ and “BEST BY MAY 21 2023.″
The entrée has the establishment number “P115″ on the side panel above the nutrition facts.
The recall only affects the been and broccoli product listed and does not include any product sold at P.F. Chang’s restaurants.
There were two complaints from consumers when Conagra Foods reported the problem to the FSIS.
The chicken product contains egg, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.
There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider.
Consumers can return the product to the place of purchase for a refund.
Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the Conagra Brands at Consumer.Care@conagra.com or the Consumer Care line at (800) 280-0301.
