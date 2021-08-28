Recall: Fratelli Beretta antipasto may be contaminated with Salmonella

FSIS has been working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and public health partners to investigate a multistate outbreak of 36 Salmonella Typhimurium and Salmonella Infantis illnesses in 17 states, with onset dates ranging from May 9 through July 27. Some ill people reported eating Fratelli Beretta brand uncured antipasto before they got sick and the traceback investigation confirmed that some of the ill people purchased uncured antipasto trays produced by Fratelli Beretta USA Inc., according to the FSIS.

The FSIS said it is continuing to investigate whether additional products are linked to illness.

Consumption of food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses. Symptoms of salmonellosis include diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within six hours to six days after eating the contaminated product. The illness usually lasts four to seven days. Most people recover without treatment. Some people may experience diarrhea so severe they need to be hospitalized. Older adults, infants and those with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop a severe illness. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact their health care provider.

Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Fratelli Beretta USA Inc.’s recall hotline at 1-866-918-8738.