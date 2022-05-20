RECALL: Bacon topping may have metal in it

Recalled bacon topping was shipped to distributors and retail locations nationwide, and may have been used to produce other products.

FSIS said that the recall was issued after a customer reported to the company that they found metal in the product, but that there haven’t been any confirmed reports of injuries or adverse reactions from eating them.

The agency said it is concerned that some of the recalled bacon topping could be in consumer refrigerators or in distributor or retail locations. It urged consumers not to eat them, and distributors or retailers not to sell them. Instead, they should be thrown away or returned to where they were purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the Smithfield Consumer Affairs hotline at 1-844-342-2596.