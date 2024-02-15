Rear-end crash relief system coming to I-675 southbound near Centerville

“As technology continues to evolve, we’re always looking for new ways to help prevent serious and fatal crashes on our highways,” said Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, who has enacted a slew of policies and projects to make Ohio roadways safer. “Although we’re confident that these warning systems will help prevent crashes, there is still no substitute for safe driving. For these signs to be effective, drivers must be paying attention.”

Credit: Provided Credit: Provided

The Ohio Department of Transportation has identified the I-675 stretch just inside Montgomery County one of the most dangerous “high-congestion, high-crash” areas in the state, particularly when it comes to end-of-queue crashes according to an analysis from the department of transportation.

There’s no exact timetable on when, or exactly where, the sign will be installed along I-675, according to Ohio Department of Transportation Communications Director Matt Bruning, though he expects all 13 projects announced Thursday to be completed within two years. He said the project still needs to be uniquely designed for the stretch of highway and picked up by a contractor.

ODOT has found that the volume of end-of-queue crashes has increased over the past three years, culminating in 8,811 throughout 2023. ODOT expects the newly announced systems to reduce the amount of crashes by at least 16%, eliminating about 1,400 crashes yearly.

Bruning told this news organization that if the warning systems are a success, “which we certainly believe that they will be,” the state will explore adding them elsewhere.

Follow DDN statehouse reporter Avery Kreemer on X or reach out to him at Avery.Kreemer@coxinc.com or at 614-981-1422.