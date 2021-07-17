springfield-news-sun logo
Rainfall totals: How much did your county get?

Rainy weather, Jefferson and Second streets, Dayton, Oct. 20, 2016. MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF
Local News | 1 hour ago
By Micah Karr

The National Weather Service in Wilmington reported that both Dayton and Cincinnati saw rainfall that broke single-day rainfall records that were over 100 years old on Friday.

The Dayton International Airport reported a total of 1.41 inches, breaking an old record of 1.23 inches set in 1909. The Cincinnati Northern Kentucky Airport reported 1.86 inches of rain, breaking the old record of 1.48 inches set in 1872.

Here are the reported rain totals for the Miami Valley as of Saturday:

Butler County

Oxford, 3.03 inches reported at 10:01 a.m.

Oxford, 2.91 inches, reported at 10:08 a.m.

Oxford, 2.49 inches, reported at 10:08 a.m.

Middletown, 2.24 inches, reported 8 a.m.

Middletown, 1.73 inches, reported 8 a.m.

Mason, 2.14 inches, reported 3 a.m.

West Chester, 2.06 inches, reported 10:09 a.m.

West Chester, 1.34 inches, reported 10:07 a.m.

West Chester, 1.22 inches, reported 10:01 a.m.

Liberty Twp., 2.04 inches, reported 10:09 a.m.

Hamilton, 2.03 inches, reported at 10:10 a.m.

Hamilton, 2.01 inches, reported 10:01 a.m.

Hamilton, 1.88 inches, reported 10:09 a.m.

Hamilton, 1.84 inches, reported 10:06 a.m.

Hamilton, 1.83 inches, reported 5 a.m.

Hamilton, 1.81 inches, reported 7 a.m.

Hamilton 1.78 inches, reported 7 a.m.

Hamilton, 1.76 inches, reported 9:45 a.m.

Hamilton, 1.32 inches, reported 9:53 a.m.

Fairfield, 1.98 inches, reported 2 a.m.

Fairfield, 1.72 inches, reported 10:10 a.m.

Fairfield, 1.44 inches, reported 10:07 a.m.

Fairfield, 1.37 inches, reported 10 a.m.

Pleasant Run, 1.64 inches, reported 10:05 a.m.

Trenton, 1.63 inches, reported 10 a.m.

Blue Bell, 1.63 inches, reported 10:03 a.m.

Monroe, 1.42 inches, reported 10:08 a.m.

Beckett Ridge, 1.28 inches, reported 7 a.m.

Clark County

South Charleston, 1.53 inches, reported 7 a.m.

Springfield, 1.51 inches, reported 7 a.m.

Springfield, 1.07 inches, reported 10:05 a.m.

Springfield, 1.05 inches, reported 9 a.m.

Darke County

Pitsburg, 1.41 inches, reported 8:30 a.m.

Pitsburg, 1.13 inches, reported 7 a.m.

Greenville, 1.28 inches, reported 8 a.m.

Bradford, 1.23 inches, reported 7 a.m.

Arcanum, 1.11 inches, reported 7 a.m.

Greene County

Xenia, 1.67 inches, reported 7 a.m.

Xenia, 1.15 inches, reported 7:30 a.m.

Spring Valley, 1.47 inches, reported 10:30 a.m.

Yellow Springs, 1.20 inches, reported 7 a.m.

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, 1.04 inches, reported 9:30 a.m.

Miami County

Covington, 2.15 inches, reported 9:58 a.m.

Tipp City, 1.72 inches, reported 7 a.m.

Tipp City, 1.38 inches, reported 7 a.m.

Tipp City, 1.21 inches, reported 7 a.m.

Montgomery County

Farmersville, 2.52 inches, reported 7 a.m.

New Lebanon, 2.10 inches, reported 5:45 a.m.

Vandalia, 2 inches, reported 9:30 a.m.

Miamisburg, 1.97 inches, reported 10:05 a.m.

Miamisburg, 1.68 inches, reported 10:01 a.m.

Germantown, 1.92 inches, reported 9:30 a.m.

Germantown, 1.24 inches, reported 10 a.m.

Huber Heights, 1.76 inches, reported 10:02 a.m.

Huber Heights, 1.38 inches, reported 7 a.m.

Dayton, 1.75 inches, reported 7 a.m.

Dayton, 1.68 inches, reported 5 a.m.

Dayton, 1.30 inches, reported 9:15 a.m.

Dayton, 1.28 inches, reported 7:49 a.m.

Dayton, 1.21 inches, reported 10:10 a.m.

Middletown, 1.60 inches, reported 10 a.m.

Clayton, 1.58 inches, reported 10:05 a.m.

Carlisle, 1.33 inches, reported 10:02 a.m.

Englewood, 1.24 inches, reported 9:30 a.m.

Centerville, 1.08 inches, reported 10 a.m.

Union, 1.06 inches, reported 10:08 a.m.

Kettering, 1.03 inches, reported 10 a.m.

Warren County

Morrow, 2.79 inches, reported 10:05 a.m.

Morrow, 1.95 inches, reported 10:01 a.m.

Morrow, 1.76 inches, reported 10:05 a.m.

Hamilton Twp., 1.81 inches, reported 10:09 a.m.

Ridgeville, 1.63 inches, reported 10:09 a.m.

Lebanon, 1.61 inches, reported 7 a.m.

Monroe, 1.60 inches, reported 10:09 a.m.

Springboro, 1.49 inches, reported 7 a.m.

Springboro, 1.19 inches, reported 10:05 a.m.

Waynesville, 1.41 inches, reported 10:10 a.m.

Mason, 1.19 inches, reported 10:01 a.m.

Franklin, 1.10 inches, reported 7:17 a.m.

Lebanon, 1.08 inches, reported 7 a.m.

