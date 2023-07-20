X

Public health alert: Ham, cheese lunch kits could contain peanut residue

A public health alert has been issued for Never Any! brand ready-to-eat ham and cheese lunch kits with chocolate cookies because they could contain peanut residue, which isn’t declared on the product label.

The kits are no longer available for purchase, but the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said it is concerned they could be in consumers’ refrigerators.

Products affected by the recall include 2.9-ounce plastic tray packages containing “NEVER ANY! UNCURED HAM & CHEESE LUNCH KIT” with a “Use By” date of Sept. 18, 2023. The kits include establishment number 645 inside the Canadian mark of inspection, and were shipped to retailers nationwide.

According to the alert, the undeclared allergen was notice when the establishment that makes the chocolate chip cookies notified the kit’s producer that the cookies could have peanut residue on them.

Anyone with a peanut allergy who have bought the kits are urged not to eat them, but throw them away or return them.

Consumers with questions about the alert can contact Maple Leaf Foods Inc. at 1-877-526-4520.

