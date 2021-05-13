Proposed Yellow Springs housing development moves forward

The company cannot begin the zoning process for the land until the petition is approved by the village, so limited information is currently available about what exactly would be built at the site.

Public plans indicate about 50 duplexes and 88 single-family homes would be available at the development.

Oberer says it is anticipating having a wide price range at these homes.

“We are working on bringing a variety of existing and new product types to Yellow Springs that will be offered at a wide price range,” George Oberer, Jr., president of Oberer Companies, said in a press release. “We look forward to working with the Village on those products as the approval process continues.”

Salmerón said the village now goes into a 60-day waiting period for the council and the village before formally passing an ordinance to annex the property.

The annexation is scheduled for its first reading at council on June 21 and the second reading will be July 7. If passed, it becomes effective 30 days after that.

After that, Yellow Springs and Oberer will begin the planning and zoning process, Salmerón said.

The company expects to have homes for sale in the area beginning in spring 2022, according to a press release.

Jordan Laird contributed.