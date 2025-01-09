Proposed idea for YMCA at Wright State campus scrapped

The $31 million facility was proposed to include gyms, a fitness room, a pool, athletic fields, and other amenities.

Premier Health would have also operated medical services at the site, and the site would support other YMCA programming, including educational opportunities, enhanced job training, financial literacy, and other services.

It’s estimated the new facility would have created between 11 and 25 jobs, and retained up to 10 existing ones.

The three organizations sought $5.5 million in PDAC funding for the facility, but tabled the proposal “for the foreseeable future” in October, according to Wright State and YMCA leadership.

The existing YMCA facility in Fairborn was built in 1947, and is located on South Central Avenue in Fairborn, next to Central Park.

“In order to continue serving the community, a new facility is needed,” Wright State and the YMCA wrote in their PDAC application.

The YMCA of Greater Dayton and WSU are already partners in two different locations, said Greater Dayton YMCA CEO Dale Brunner.

“There is always a chance for another partnership with Wright State to happen,” he said.

Premier Health and Wright State signed a long-term partnership agreement last year.