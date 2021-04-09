Prince Philip dies at 99: What you should know about Queen Elizabeth II’s husband.

<!-- The following message will be displayed to users with unsupported browsers: --> Your browser does not support the <code>iframe</code> HTML tag. Try viewing this in a modern browser like Chrome, Safari, Firefox or Internet Explorer 9 or later.

People gathered outside of Buckingham Palace Friday to show their respect and see the official death notice posted to the gate, according to AP.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Philip lived an “extraordinary life.”

“We are a kingdom united both in grief and gratitude; grief at Prince Philip’s passing, and gratitude for his decades of selfless service to the county,” he said.

Leaders across the world shared their condolences over Philip’s death Friday.

Former President George Bush said Philip “represented the United Kingdom with dignity and brought boundless strength and support to the sovereign,” AP reported.