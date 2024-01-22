Poverty up in half of Ohio counties, but Warren County rate near lowest in U.S.

The poverty rate is one one indicator of the direction the state is headed, said Emily Muttillo, director of research for the Ohio-based Center for Community Solutions.

“Poverty rates are primarily a measure of income. Incomes and income supports for Ohio’s residents are not keeping pace with the cost of living,” Muttillo said. “If poverty rates continue to increase, it will impact the overall economic health of the state.”

Census data

Poverty rates increased in 43 Ohio counties in 2022, including in Butler and Miami counties, according to recently released survey estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Ohio’s poverty rate also saw a slight uptick, which was only the second increase since 2012.

Miami County’s poverty rate increased from 8.2% in 2021 to 9.8% in 2022. Only nine Ohio counties saw larger increases, the data show.

Butler County’s rate increased only slightly, by 0.1 percentage points, to 11.7%.

Both counties saw their poverty rates increase for two years in a row.

In 2022, poverty rates fell in Montgomery County (15.2% to 14.4%); Greene County (10.3% to 9.4%); Clark County (16% to 15.1%); Champaign County (10.6% to 9.8%); and Warren County (5.9% to 5.5%).

All seven local counties experienced poverty rate increases in 2021.

Concerns

Data such as the poverty rate is a vital tool for advocates to illustrate to policymakers the challenges Ohio communities are facing, said Sarah Hudacek, interim director of Advocates for Ohio’s Future, which is a nonprofit, nonpartisan coalition of more than 30 statewide health and human services organizations.

“There continues to be an urgent need for widespread investments in food assistance, affordable housing and rent and utility assistance,” she said. “The state could also change financial circumstances for many Ohioans by making the state Earned Income Tax Credit partially refundable or creating a state-funded family tax credit.”

In 2022, there were still several COVID-era benefits that lasted throughout 2022, like expanded food assistance and child care supports, Hudacek said.

These supports expired in 2023, and it’s possible poverty worsened in Ohio last year, she said.

A family of four earning $27,750 or less in 2022 would be considered living in poverty, said Muttillo, with the Center for Community Solutions.

The quickest way to reduce poverty is by increasing income, either through higher wages for those who are able to work or increased financial supports for those who are unable to work due to disability, caregiving responsibilities, medical conditions or other reasons, she said.

Warren County

Warren County’s poverty rate of 5.5% was the 43rd lowest in the nation in 2022, according to a Dayton Daily News analysis of Census data for 3,196 U.S. counties.

In Ohio, only Delaware and Union counties had lower rates (4.6% and 5.2%, respectively).

Warren County is affluent and had the second-highest median household income in the state ($104,525). Only Delaware County had a higher median income ($121,525).

.

Still, Warren County has 15,000 to 16,000 county residents who are living at or below the federal poverty line, said Dawna Fogarty, Warren County Community Services CEO.

The population group with the highest level of poverty were those 65 years of age and older, she said. This was followed by those ages 18 and under; and those between the ages of 18 to 64.

“While poverty rates are defined by county borders, Warren County, its neighbors and regional partners work to provide opportunities and support for those experiencing financial hardship,” said Martin Russell, Warren County administrator.

“Counties focus on the barriers to income growth by aiding individuals/families with childcare assistance, food insecurity, workforce training and other preventive measures during stressful times. Eradicating poverty and experiencing the opportunity of self-sufficiency is something all counties, including Warren, strive for its residents.

“This is an important issue because it still exists and these programs are needed.”

Arlene Byrd, director of Warren County Job and Family Services, said the county had 45,943 residents on some type of assistance.

Fogarty said those ages 65 and older need the most support in senior housing, subsidized housing, senior nutrition and medical and nonmedical senior transportation services. She said the areas with the highest poverty rates in the county include Franklin, Carlisle and Lebanon.

Fogarty said single mothers with children are the most affected by poverty issues in Warren County, with 5.6% of children in the county living in poverty.

According to a needs assessment by Warren County Community Services: “The causes of poverty range for everyone however, there are some commonalities of those in Warren County and throughout the state of Ohio. Impoverished families and individuals tend to have less education, more health problems, and less access to nutritionally adequate food. The majority of adults living in poverty are employed and have at least a high school education.”