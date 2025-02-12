Pope Francis names new Archbishop of Cincinnati

“It is with gratitude and humility that I accept Pope Francis’ invitation to serve the present generation of faithful in the Archdiocese of Cincinnati,” Casey said, according to a press release from the Archdiocese of Cincinnati.

“I am profoundly grateful to Archbishop Schnurr for his kindness to me upon receiving the news of my appointment. Please join me in continuing to pray for him.”

Archbishop-designate Casey was ordained as a priest in 1994 in Chicago and ordained a bishop in 2018.

The Archdiocese of Cincinnati’s region includes 19 counties in southwest Ohio, including Butler, Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Warren counties.

“As archbishop, my primary role will be one of discipleship,” he said. “Entrusted with proclaiming the joy of the Gospel, I answer the call of Christ to accompany all in the archdiocese on the journey of faith, so that together we may deepen our love for God and neighbor.”

Schnurr has served as archbishop for the Cincinnati area since 2009. He submitted his resignation to the Pope when he turned 75 on June 21, 2023, as required by Canon Law.

After accepting his resignation, Pope Francis appointed Schnurr as apostolic administrator. Schnurr will continue to lead the archdiocese until Casey is installed at a later date.

“It has been my great honor and privilege to serve the people of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati these past 15 years. Now, on behalf of the people of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati, it is a great joy to welcome Archbishop-designate Robert Casey to his new home,” said Schnurr.

“Archbishop-designate Casey is highly regarded by the people and priests he serves, and I am pleased such a good man will be shepherding the people of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati.”

Schnurr said he intends to stay in the Cincinnati area and help Casey as needed.

“I am confident that he will find the local church to be very welcoming and dedicated to the evangelization of our communities,” Schnurr said.