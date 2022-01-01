Hamburger icon
Police ask for help finding Centerville man, 89, missing since Friday afternoon

Jack Cartwright
Jack Cartwright

Local News
By Daniel Susco
32 minutes ago

The Centerville Police Department has issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert for Jack Cartwright, 89, who has been missing since Friday afternoon.

According to police, Cartwright is a white man, five feet nine inches tall, weighs 195 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red jacket and dark pants.

Police said that at around 1:30 p.m. Cartwright drove away from his residence on Club View Drive in Centerville in a silver 2019 Honda CR-V with Ohio plate number JNG6926, similar to the one pictured below.

2019 Honda CR-V

2019 Honda CR-V
2019 Honda CR-V

Cartwright suffers from various medical conditions, and police are concerned for his safety.

If you see Cartwright or the vehicle, police asked you call 911 or 1-877-637-1113 to be transferred to the Centerville Police Department.

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

