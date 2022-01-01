Police ask for help finding Centerville man, 89, missing since Friday afternoon

The Centerville Police Department has issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert for Jack Cartwright, 89, who has been missing since Friday afternoon.
According to police, Cartwright is a white man, five feet nine inches tall, weighs 195 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red jacket and dark pants.
Police said that at around 1:30 p.m. Cartwright drove away from his residence on Club View Drive in Centerville in a silver 2019 Honda CR-V with Ohio plate number JNG6926, similar to the one pictured below.
Cartwright suffers from various medical conditions, and police are concerned for his safety.
If you see Cartwright or the vehicle, police asked you call 911 or 1-877-637-1113 to be transferred to the Centerville Police Department.
