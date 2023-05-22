X

Piqua man dead after head-on crash into semi in Miami County

Updated 13 hours ago

A Piqua man is dead after a crash at the intersection of U.S. 36 and Newberry-Washington South Road in Newberry Township, Miami County.

Dylan Cline, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP dispatchers said the crash was reported at 2:09 p.m., and involved a semi truck and an SUV.

In a release, the highway patrol said that early investigation found that Cline was driving a 2011 Nissan Rogue west on U.S. 36 when the SUV went left of center and crashed head-on into a semi-truck driving in the opposite direction.

After the crash the semi went off the side of the road into a field before coming to a stop.

The driver of the semi truck was treated for any injuries at the scene and released.

This crash remains under investigation.

The OSHP said it was assisted at the crash scene by the Piqua Fire Department, Covington Fire and EMS, Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

