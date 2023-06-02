PHOTOS: Sneak peek inside Los Mariachis in Xenia after remodel

Los Mariachis Xenia
Los Mariachis Xenia
Los Mariachis Xenia
Los Mariachis Xenia
Los Mariachis Xenia
Los Mariachis Xenia
Los Mariachis Xenia
1 / 7
Los Mariachis at 608 N. Detroit St. in Xenia has been remodeled after a fire in June 2024. The owners hope to reopen in May. NATALIE JONES/STAFF