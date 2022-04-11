PHOTOS: Ohio Democrats running for U.S. Senate debated at Central State

They are: State Sen. Matt Dolan, R-Chagrin Falls, Cleveland businessman Mike Gibbons, former Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel of Beachwood, businessman Neil Patel of Westerville, businessman Mark Pukita of Dublin, former Ohio Republican Party chair Jane Timken of Canton and author and businessman J.D. Vance of Cincinnati.

Each party’s winner will face off in the Nov. 8 the General Election for the seat now held by U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio.

Follow @LynnHulseyDDN on Twitter and Facebook