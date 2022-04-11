PHOTOS: Ohio Democrats running for U.S. Senate debated at Central State

Three Democrats are running in the May 3 primary for U.S. Senate.
The debated on May 28 at Central State University.
The Democratic primary candidates are: attorney Morgan Harper of Columbus, businesswoman Traci “TJ” Johnson of Hilliard and U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Howland Twp. in Trumbull County.
The debate was sponsored by the Ohio Debate Commission.
The commission also sponsored a debate by the seven Republican candidates running in the primary.
They are: State Sen. Matt Dolan, R-Chagrin Falls, Cleveland businessman Mike Gibbons, former Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel of Beachwood, businessman Neil Patel of Westerville, businessman Mark Pukita of Dublin, former Ohio Republican Party chair Jane Timken of Canton and author and businessman J.D. Vance of Cincinnati.
Each party’s winner will face off in the Nov. 8 the General Election for the seat now held by U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio.
