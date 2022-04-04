PHOTOS: Crews fight fire in Mad River Twp. funeral home workshop

102824 Enon fire
Dayton Springfield Road fire
Mad River Twp. Fire
Mad River Twp. Fire
Mad River Twp. Fire
Mad River Twp. Fire
Mad River Twp. Fire
1 / 7
The Mad River Twp. Fire Department responded to a fire on Dayton Springfield Road near Enon on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024. MARSHALL GORBY / STAFF