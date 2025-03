Mother Stewart’s Brewing, located at 102 W. Columbia St. in downtown Springfield, hosted its 6th annual BockFest on Friday, March 7 and Saturday, March 8, 2025. The Chardon Polka Band, “the most feared polka band in the land”, played two sets each night to celebrate the brewery’s Fainting Goat Doppelbock beer. Here are some highlights from Friday. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER