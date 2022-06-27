Pet safety tips: How to keep pets calm, safe for the 4th of July

Firework season and the 4th of July holiday can be a stressful time for pets and their owners. The Montgomery County Animal’s Resource Center the following tips to help make the holiday a summer fun while keeping your furry friends safe.
Identification is important:
- Keep pets and areas secured in your yard to keep them safe especially if fireworks are set off randomly.
- Microchips pets and have proper identification cards in case pets get lost.
Leave and keep pets at home:
- Keep pets in a secured area in house.
- Quiet rooms are preferred, especially during fireworks.
- Loud noises, large crowds and unknown areas can be too much for pets.
Other tips:
- Don’t leave food or alcohol with pets as it can affect their diet or make them ill.
- Do not use sparklers or fireworks around pets.
- Keep unused fireworks where pets can access them. Fireworks can be toxic to animals.
For more information or if you lose your pet, visit ARC’s website at mcanimals.org/lost-and-found/.
