springfield-news-sun logo
X

Pet safety tips: How to keep pets calm, safe for the 4th of July

FILE - Spectators watch as fireworks explode overhead during the Fourth of July celebration at Pioneer Park, on July 4, 2013, in Prescott, Ariz. The skies over a scattering of Western cities will stay dark for the third consecutive Fourth of July in 2022 as some big fireworks displays are canceled again, this time for pandemic related supply chain or staffing problems, or fire concerns amid dry weather. The city of Phoenix cited supply chain issues in canceling its three major Independence Day fireworks shows. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Spectators watch as fireworks explode overhead during the Fourth of July celebration at Pioneer Park, on July 4, 2013, in Prescott, Ariz. The skies over a scattering of Western cities will stay dark for the third consecutive Fourth of July in 2022 as some big fireworks displays are canceled again, this time for pandemic related supply chain or staffing problems, or fire concerns amid dry weather. The city of Phoenix cited supply chain issues in canceling its three major Independence Day fireworks shows. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)

Local News
By
6 minutes ago

Firework season and the 4th of July holiday can be a stressful time for pets and their owners. The Montgomery County Animal’s Resource Center the following tips to help make the holiday a summer fun while keeping your furry friends safe.

Identification is important:

  • Keep pets and areas secured in your yard to keep them safe especially if fireworks are set off randomly.
  • Microchips pets and have proper identification cards in case pets get lost.

Leave and keep pets at home:

  • Keep pets in a secured area in house.
  • Quiet rooms are preferred, especially during fireworks.
  • Loud noises, large crowds and unknown areas can be too much for pets.

Other tips:

  • Don’t leave food or alcohol with pets as it can affect their diet or make them ill.
  • Do not use sparklers or fireworks around pets.
  • Keep unused fireworks where pets can access them. Fireworks can be toxic to animals.

For more information or if you lose your pet, visit ARC’s website at mcanimals.org/lost-and-found/.

In Other News
1
GE Aviation names new top leader
2
Kroger to offer up to $4,000 of out-of-state travel costs for employees...
3
Companies seek employees to fill hundreds of jobs: ‘We’re always...
4
Record-breaking travel weekend forecast for July 4 holiday
5
Groups ask Ohio to spend $300M of COVID relief funds on housing

About the Author

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top