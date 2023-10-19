Payroll Project: Huber Heights’ highest paid employees

The city of Huber Heights paid 54 employees more than $100,000 each in 2022, according to the Payroll Project, an annual reporting project from the Dayton Daily News.

The police department had 26 six-figure salaries, which was more than any other department.

Below is the breakdown of all city departments and their total payroll for employees paid more than $50,000 in 2022.

The employer for government agencies is the voting and taxpaying public. As with any other employer, the public has not just a right but a responsibility to know how much its employees are paid in the interest of good stewardship.

Go here for a searchable database of state and local government pay across our region.

ExploreSearch public employee salaries: 5 things to know about our Payroll Project

The highest paid Huber Heights city employees last year were:

1. Bryan Chodkowski, assistant city manager: $186,496

2. Keith Knisley, fire chief: $178,846

3. Gregory Baumle, fire battalion chief: $158,388

4. Kenneth Stiefel, fire battalion chief: $156,384

5. John Russell, fire battalion chief: $154,931

6. 2022 Brian Carr, police lieutenant: $153,737

7. Michael Muhl, fire battalion chief: $148,805

8. Anthony Rodgers, clerk of council: $145,399

9. Michael Wall, fire lieutenant: $139,226

10. Russell Bergman, city engineer: $134,506

