Patrol to tackle overweight vehicles with new scale truck

The Ohio State Highway Patrol unveiled its new scale trucks, which will tackle overweight violations that can cause crashes and roadway damage.
The new patrol vehicle carries portable scales to weigh commercial vehicles across Ohio where stationary platform scales are not present, the highway patrol announced Friday on social media.
Ohio overweight fines
- up to 2,000 pounds, $80 fine
- 2,001-5,000 pounds, $100 plus $1 per 100 pounds
- 5,001-10,000 pounds, $130 plus $2 per 100 pounds
- 10,000 pounds and up, $160 plus $3 per 100 pounds
