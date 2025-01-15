On this date: 4-H founded in a Springfield building basement

This photo from January 15, 1952 shows 4-H founder A.B. Graham (center) receiving the Eagles’ International Civic Service Award from Eagles President William P. Wetherald during a luncheon honoring Graham and the 50th anniversary of the founding of 4-H, held at the Shawnee Hotel. At the time, the award had only been given to thirteen others, including Eleanor Roosevelt, Babe Ruth, President Truman, General Eisenhower, and J. Edgar Hoover. Earlier that day, Graham was honored during a morning ceremony at Springfield High School when the 50th anniversary 4-H stamp was introduced by Assistant Postmaster General, Osborn A. Pearson (right). Graham was the first to purchase a sheet of the special stamps and hundreds lined up at the post office for the collectible item. All 4-H students in the county were excused from school to attend and more than 60 clubs leaders from all over Ohio were in attendance. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE CLARK COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY

Jan 15, 2025
A.B. Graham, a native of Champaign County, is considered the founding father of 4-H programs nationally.

Graham built 4-H clubs because he wanted children to be able to learn from each other and create friendships. The first meeting was held on Jan. 15, 1902.

4-H stands for “Head, Heart, Hands, and Health.”

Graham began holding Boys and Girls Agriculture Club meetings in the basement of a building in Springfield. These meetings were the precursor to 4-H, which now serves youth in every state in America.

Albert Belmont (A.B.) Graham was born 155 years ago on March 13, 1868. He served as superintendent of Springfield Township schools from 1900 to 1902 and brought together both boys and girls to learn about the scientific process related to farm activities. The first meeting of his Boys and Girls Agricultural Experiment Club was held on January 15, 1902 and became the national movement known as 4-H. As superintendent, he kept a diary of visits to schools including Rockway, Victory, Snow Hill, Possum, and Reid, which are in the archives at the Heritage Center. On the 50th anniversary of the founding of the 4-H movement, a special stamp was issued in Springfield. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE CLARK COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY

In 1905, Graham became the first superintendent of Agricultural Extension at Ohio State University. He later served in the Extension office in Farmingdale, N.Y., and nationally in Washington D.C. as the federal Extension Director.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Cooperative Extension Service created a national network of 4-H clubs in 1914.

Graham, who died in 1960, was inducted into the Dayton Region Walk of Fame in 2022.

“He was just such a kind, open-hearted, open-minded man that would be willing to hear your ideas and try to listen carefully and make them part of what he did,” said his granddaughter, Barbara Sydnor, at the ceremony.

In 2023, an exhibit in the Library of Congress was changed to reflect Clark County’s role in the founding of 4-H.

A Historical Marker outside the A.B. Graham Building Monday, Sept. 11, 2023 marks the building as the birthplace of 4-H. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

U.S. Rep. Mike Turner worked with the library after one of his staff noticed that the founding of 4-H was incorrectly attributed to Clarke County, Iowa.

The statue of A.B. Graham in the pocket park along North Limestone Street Tuesday, June 11, 2024. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

