On his birthday, a tribute to Teddy’s ‘saints’

Francis believed animals were divine, along with everything else in nature, writing, “Every act of cruelty towards any creature is contrary to human dignity.”

Our Lab, Teddy, is turning 7. Because he was rescued, we don’t know his actual birthday, only a general idea when he was probably born. Teddy’s vets and trainers placed his 2014 birth anywhere from the end of February to the end of March. So we picked March 17 as his birthday because, well, that’s St. Patrick’s Day and we believe he’s a lucky dog.

Lucky because “saints” stepped up when he needed help.

The first of these caring souls found Teddy and his two sisters roaming the hills around LaCenter, a small town in Ballard County, Kentucky. They took them to a local shelter, where the staff – saints in their own right – started them on their way to a better future.

Teddy and his sisters received their first vaccinations at the local animal clinic, and the shelter saints then contacted Love of Labs Indiana, a rescue organization, asking if they were interested in taking the three puppies.

The Love of Labs saints agreed and made plans to bring the pups to Indianapolis. Once there, Teddy and his sisters continued with their vaccinations as well as getting neutered and spayed.

Teddy then found his own personal saint. Terry, his foster mom, gently and patiently gave him the comfort and support he needed. She took him on car rides, outings and walks – activities his “someday” family would want to do with him. Teddy learned to socialize with Terry’s dogs and cat. Most importantly, under Terry’s tutelage, Teddy started to trust humans.

When we decided to bring a new dog into our family, our friend, Melissa, a saint who volunteers with Love of Labs, offered us sage advice, giving us the confidence to welcome Teddy into our home.

As Teddy grows, other saints enter his life. Trainers and veterinarians give him and us the encouragement and instructions to help him with his confidence and health.

Teddy regularly goes to a playgroup at Francis Kennels in Xenia. And, yes, it’s named after Saint Francis. The saints there keep him safe and happy.

So to all those saints who rescue and care for countless dogs and cats, thank you. Teddy is going to have a seventh birthday because of all of you.

