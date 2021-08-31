springfield-news-sun logo
Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts freezing, snowy winter for Ohio Valley

Snow falls early Feb. 16, 2021, in the Centerville area.
Snow falls early Feb. 16, 2021, in the Centerville area.

By Daniel Susco
19 minutes ago

This winter will be long, freezing and snowy, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

In its 2022 version, the almanac predicted “extreme wintry mix” in areas of New England southeast New Mexico, and a band through the central U.S. and the Ohio Valley.

In addition, it predicted below-average temperatures across most of the U.S.

“This coming winter could well be one of the longest and coldest that we’ve seen in years,” Old Farmer’s Almanac Editor Janice Stillman said.

These predictions mirror those made by officials at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association, which called for a La Niña winter, which generally bring this area more precipitation and more cold air.

