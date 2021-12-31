Ohio updates COVID quarantine, isolation guidelines to match CDC

The Ohio Department of Health is matching updated COIVD-19 quarantine and isolation guidelines released be the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier this week.
Under the updated guidance, anyone who test positive for coronavirus must isolate for at least five days regardless of vaccination status or symptoms. Isolation can end on the sixth day if symptoms are starting to improve if the person wears a mask for the next five days. Those who have a fever or other symptoms should continue to stay home until symptoms improve.
Those with COVID symptoms who are waiting for test results should stay home until the results are available.
“Evidence shows that the majority of COVID-19 transmission occurs early in the course of illness, generally in the one to two days prior to symptom onset, and in the two to three days after symptoms begin,” explained ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff. “The CDC’s updated quarantine and isolation guidance takes the latest science and evidence into consideration, with a focus on testing, masking and symptom monitoring – similar to Ohio’s reduced quarantine guidelines in the state’s ‘mask to stay’ and ‘test to play’ guidance.”
People who were exposed to COVID and have received a booster or finished the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine series less than six months ago or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine less than two months ago should wear a mask around others for 10 days after their last exposure. They should test for COVID five days after the exposure and stay if they test positive or develop symptoms.
Those who tested positive for coronavirus 90 days prior to their exposure should should also wear a mask while around others for 10 days and get tested and stay home if they develop COVID symptoms.
Anyone exposed to the virus who isn’t vaccinated or up-to-date with their vaccine should stay home for five days following the exposure and test on day five. Anyone who tests positive or has symptoms should stay home.
People who are not considered up-to-date on the COVID vaccine include those who only got one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, completed the two-dose Modern or Pfizer vaccine serious more than six months ago or received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine more than two months ago and haven’t gotten a booster dose.
Anyone interested in getting vaccinated against COVID-19 can find a provider at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or by calling 1-833-427-5634. Those who want to get tested for coronavirus can find testing centers on the ODH website here.
