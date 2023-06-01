BreakingNews
Graham grad opens new mobile bar service in area
X

Ohio troopers to assist Texas law enforcement at border

Local News
6 minutes ago

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine authorized a contingent from the Ohio State Highway Patrol to respond to Texas to assist local law enforcement with border surveillance, the governor’s office announced Thursday.

In coming weeks 14 troopers and supervisors will travel to Texas, but during the two-week assignment, they will not make any arrests.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott requested the assistance, the governor’s office stated.

This is the second group of troopers to respond to support Texas law enforcement in nearly two years. DeWine previously authorized OSHP troopers to respond to Texas in July 2021.

Ohio has had a continuous presence on the border since October 2020, when DeWine deployed approximately 115 members of the Ohio National Guard to support the Southwest Border operations at the request of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the National Guard Bureau.

Since that time, DeWine has deployed nearly 325 Ohio National Guard members to Texas, with 125 of those guard members remaining at the border on active duty today.

A new rotation of 50 Ohio National Guard members is scheduled to deploy to Texas in October 2023.

In Other News
1
Ohio House passes higher ed transparency bill
2
Are you a longtime homeowner?: We want to hear from you
3
Ohio’s 100 most popular baby names: A repeat champ and a new winner
4
Dayton league of women voters hosting forum on state Issue 1
5
Man accused of scamming Memorial Day tornado victims to go to prison...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top