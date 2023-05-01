Ohio to revitalize rest stops along major highways in state

“Rest is a safety concern. We know one of the reasons we have rest areas is so people can rest so that people don’t get groggy as they are driving,” DeWine said. “While travelers rest, we want them to learn about Ohio history and to learn about all of the things they’re about to see here in the state of Ohio.”

The Dayton Daily News reached out to the state to find out how much will be spent on the renovations at the rest stops.

The next rest stops to undergo similar revitalization this year will be on the eastern half of Ohio, including one stop in Meigs County, one in Washington County, two stops in Portage County, and one in Ashtabula County.

“We are re-imaging more than 30 rest areas over the next four years,” said Ohio Department of Transportation director Jack Marchbanks. “It’s an aggressive schedule, but I know our ODOT facilities team, along with our good partners at the Department of Development, are up to the challenge.”

In 2024, there will be improvements made to two stops in Fayette County, one in Muskingum County, and two in Belmont County.

In 2025, over a dozen stops will get improvements, including two in Miami County and additional stops in the counties of Van Wert, Wyandot, Marion, Union, Madison, and Pickaway.

In 2026, two stops in the counties of Butler, Auglaize, Delaware, Summit, and Lake each will get improvements.

“The Ohio Department of Transportation is constantly assessing the locations of rest areas, those which we should close, those we should repurpose, but what we look at first of all is that they are safe,” said Marchbanks. “We calculate every rest area, including this one. This is needed for trucks and civilian motorists.”

Tourism brings in approximately $50 million annually to Ohio as travelers come to watch collegiate or professional sports, see state parks, or visit the over 50 four-year colleges and universities, not including the 14 public four-year universities.

“This newly re-imagine space is bright, it’s interesting, and it’s full of ideas to help visitors find their next adventure in our great state,” said Ohio Department of Development director Lydia Mihalik.