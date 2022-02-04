What could a COVID-19 endemic look like? Ohio experts weigh in.

While the transition from pandemic to endemic is complicated, immunity is key, he said. The safest way to get immunity is through the COVID-19 vaccine.

“It is true if somebody gets COVID most people are left with varying degrees of immunity,” Gastaldo said. “Somebody’s immunity they get from natural infection can be variable from person to person. Somebody who is younger is likely to have a better degree of immunity than somebody who is older.”

As the state and health experts continue to monitor what’s next for the COVID-19 pandemic, Vanderhoff stressed the importance of getting vaccinated and boosted in the mean time.

Ohio is continuing to recover from the omicron surge in December and January, with some hospitals in west central and southwest Ohio continuing to see a high volume of patients.

As of Thursday, there were 436 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in west central Ohio and 705 patients in southwest Ohio, according to the Ohio Hospital Association. West central Ohio includes Preble, Montgomery, Greene, Darke, Miami, Clark, Shelby and Champaign counties and southwest Ohio includes includes Butler, Warren, Clinton Hamilton, Clermont, Brown and Adams counties.

In the past three weeks hospitalizations have decreased by 31% in west central Ohio and dropped 30% in southwest Ohio.