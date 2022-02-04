What could a COVID-19 endemic look like? Ohio experts weigh in.

As Ohio continues to recover from the record-setting omicron COVID-19 variant, health experts are continuing to look at what’s next for the virus.
“COVID-19 is almost certainly here to stay,” said Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff. “So now the question for us is how do we learn to live with it. At what point have we moved from something that’s truly a pandemic to more of an endemic?”
OhioHealth Medical Director of Infectious Diseases Dr. Joe Gastaldo described as a pandemic as a worldwide phenomena where a population doesn’t have immunity to a disease or infection. With an endemic the disease or infection exists within a population indefinitely.
“Instead of these big peaks there’s likely to always be a baseline level of some type of infection or activity and it may go up or down based on the seasons,” said Gastaldo.
While the transition from pandemic to endemic is complicated, immunity is key, he said. The safest way to get immunity is through the COVID-19 vaccine.
“It is true if somebody gets COVID most people are left with varying degrees of immunity,” Gastaldo said. “Somebody’s immunity they get from natural infection can be variable from person to person. Somebody who is younger is likely to have a better degree of immunity than somebody who is older.”
As the state and health experts continue to monitor what’s next for the COVID-19 pandemic, Vanderhoff stressed the importance of getting vaccinated and boosted in the mean time.
Ohio is continuing to recover from the omicron surge in December and January, with some hospitals in west central and southwest Ohio continuing to see a high volume of patients.
As of Thursday, there were 436 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in west central Ohio and 705 patients in southwest Ohio, according to the Ohio Hospital Association. West central Ohio includes Preble, Montgomery, Greene, Darke, Miami, Clark, Shelby and Champaign counties and southwest Ohio includes includes Butler, Warren, Clinton Hamilton, Clermont, Brown and Adams counties.
In the past three weeks hospitalizations have decreased by 31% in west central Ohio and dropped 30% in southwest Ohio.
