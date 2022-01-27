Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Ohio to give update on COVID-19, omicron surge

Local News
By Kristen Spicker
Updated 33 minutes ago

The Ohio Department of Health will provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic and omicron surge.

ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will be joined by Hamilton County Public Health Medical Director and Mercy Health – Cincinnati Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Stephen Feagins and ProMedica Vice President of Quality and Patient Safety Brian Kaminski for the press conference at 11 a.m.

The public can watch live on YouTube.

While Ohio is seeing a decrease in cases and hospitalizations following the spread of the omicron variant, West Central Ohio is still reporting a high number of hospitalizations.

ExploreCOVID hospitalizations drop below 600 in Dayton area

The region — which includes Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties — hasn’t seen an increase or decrease in the number of COVID patients in it’s hospitals in the last week, but it up 9% from three weeks ago, according to the Ohio Hospital Association.

In Southwest Ohio — which includes Butler, Warren, Adams, Brown, Clermont, Clinton, Hamilton and Highland counties, hospitalizations have decreased over the last week but increase by 11% compared to three weeks ago.

Statewide, the number of COVID patients hospitalized in Ohio decreased by 13% in the last week and dropped 24% in the past three weeks, according to OHA.

In Other News
1
TODAY: Urgent plea from local hospitals about COVID prompts Community...
2
Legislators ease tax cut for damaged properties
3
COVID hospitalizations drop below 600 in Dayton area
4
New challenges to state House, Senate maps
5
Survey shows Ohio restaurants still fighting COVID effects

About the Author

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top