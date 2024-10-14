Ohio to get $56.2M following EPA mandate to replace lead water lines

Very few states, however, will require more work and investment than Ohio. The Ohio Environmental Council (OEC) and the Alliance for the Great Lakes estimate there are 745,000 lead service lines throughout Ohio, which could represent over 8% of the country’s total lead service lines.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, even low exposures to lead can be detrimental to a child’s health, with effects including damage to the brain and nervous system; slowed growth and development; learning and behavior problems; and hearing and speech problems — which can result in lower IQ, decreased ability to pay attention, and academic under-performance.

The $56.2 million set aside for the state by way of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is unlikely to make much of a dent in the overall cost of such a project when all is said and done.

Earlier this year, a Democratic Ohio state lawmaker unveiled a proposal to get all lead pipes out of the ground within 15 years. The cost for that project was estimated at $4.9 billion, though the bill sponsor promised the project would create a considerable return on investment in the form of public health benefits and economic growth.

“I want to express my gratitude to President Biden for his leadership and unwavering commitment to environmental justice,” wrote state Rep. Dontavius Jarrells, D-Columbus, in a statement. “His announcement ... regarding the Environmental Protection Agency’s new rule requiring the replacement of lead service lines within 10 years underscores the federal government’s dedication to this pressing issue.”

There are considerable hurdles involved in finding and replacing lead water lines. Dina Pierce, spokesperson for the Ohio EPA, told this news outlet in 2023: “The only way to know for sure what material a line is made of is to dig it up.” However, the state has begun tracking suspected lead service lines, some of which are in the Dayton area.

The Ohio EPA, which will be responsible for administering the federal funds, did not immediately respond to questions about the federal funding.

The Lead and Copper Rule Improvements will also require more testing of drinking water and sets a lower threshold required for communities to address lead in their water supply. According to the U.S. EPA, the rules also intend to make Americans more aware of the risk of lead exposure, the location of lead pipes and the plans for replacing them.

